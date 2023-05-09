Hairstylist Addy Lee goes on two-hour tirade against Mdada co-founder Pornsak

Addy Lee (left) accused Pornsak of bullying and defaming an Mdada staff member who worked as Lee’s assistant.

Local celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee went on a two-hour tirade against fellow Mdada founder, host Pornsak, on Facebook Live on Monday night.

Lee’s main beef appeared to be an accusation of alleged embezzlement, supposedly levelled by Pornsak against an Mdada staff member who worked as Lee’s assistant.

Lee, 52, Pornsak, 41, and local actress-host Michelle Chia, 47, had set up the successful e-commerce site in September 2020.

It has come under scrutiny recently over late deliveries and defective products, among other complaints lodged with the Consumers Association of Singapore.

Pornsak, a Thai-Chinese based in Singapore, announced his abrupt departure in January, citing a generation gap between him and the other two founders, as well as differences in views on “corporate governance”.

Mdada refuted his statements and he later clarified he had no intention of defaming his former company.

Lee also subsequently left in April due to ill health in a shock announcement.

In the live stream, during which he appeared animated and often angry, he said he was speaking in his personal capacity.

Lee initially did not refer to Pornsak by name, calling him “my ex-CEO”, but later responded to comments to say: “Is it the man or the woman? Of course I’m talking about the man. Michelle is a very good girl.”

Lee also accused Pornsak of bullying and defaming the staff member.

“If it’s misappropriation, why didn’t you call the police? You only gave a warning letter, why did you force the person to sign the warning letter?” Lee said.

He added: “I am waiting for your reply and I’m ready for your lawyers. Mine are ready too.”

Lee repeatedly said Pornsak was two-faced and called him a “smiling tiger”.

Pornsak, who appeared to be in South Korea from his Instagram Stories posted on Tuesday afternoon, has not responded to Lee’s online rant.

Despite falling out with Pornsak, Lee appeared to still be on good terms with Chia, saying she was having a difficult time handling the company on her own and was working hard to “have everything owed to customers cleared within a month”.

He added that she was “crying almost every night”, but has no plans to close down the company or regroup under a new name.