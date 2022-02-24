‘Hi baby’: US TV reporter in drive-by mum-love video

Ever had the experience of your mum suddenly popping up at your workplace?

And what if you happen to be on camera right then?

Some mums will always show their love, whatever the time or place. Even when the child is 30 years old.

As this hapless TV reporter in the US knows.

Myles Harris was recording a segment outdoors for the ABC 6 channel in Colombus, Ohio, when his mother Sandi, 62, happened to drive past.

A video of the incident has gone viral online.

“Hi baby,” she yells.

“That’s my mum, hold on,” he tells the cameraman, who is chuckling, and doesn’t. The camera keeps rolling.

“I’m trying to work right now,” Myles tells her.

He asks if she remembers the cameraman and she says hi to him too.

“Don’t be holding up traffic because you have cars behind you,” says Myles, and she drives off.

But not before blowing him a kiss.

He turns and realises that the camera is running and asks: “Did you record that?”

But by then he was laughing too.

And Myles himself shared the clip on Instagram, calling it "Typical Sandi".

The TV channel also put it on YouTube.

Watch it here.