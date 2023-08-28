Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 72, says girlfriend, 36, is not a hostess

Lee Lung Kei said that, with her family background and status, his girlfriend Chris Wong had no need to do such work.

HONG KONG – Veteran Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 72, has dispelled rumours that his 36-year-old girlfriend Chris Wong works as a hostess.

He said on an online Hong Kong programme recently that, with her family background and status, Ms Wong had no need to do such work.

“I am not a foolish person. After spending so much time together, I know what kind of person she is,” said the former TVB actor. He is known for his role as the Jade Emperor in the television series Journey To The West (1996) and its sequel Journey To The West 2 (1998).

Lee also shared about his daily life with Ms Wong and their decision to marry at the end of 2023.

He said: “I want to be answerable to her and her parents. It’s a joyful occasion. She is a great woman in all aspects. She is considerate and takes good care of me.”

He recounted how Ms Wong took care of him at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I was filming dramas at the time. I was exhausted from work, so I didn’t leave the house often. Luckily, there was a convenience store downstairs, and she would go down to buy whatever I needed.”

Their relationship came to light in 2020 when Hong Kong media reported that Ms Wong, who was carrying Lee’s child, suffered a miscarriage.

Despite the significant age difference, the couple have reportedly been in a stable relationship for the past four years thanks to shared interests.

Earlier in March, Lee said he had transferred all seven of his properties to Ms Wong in an effort to secure her future after marriage.

The wedding, he said, will be low-key as they do not fancy grand events. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK