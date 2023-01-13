Hong Kong actors Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng welcome third child, another boy

Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan have added a third son to their family.

HONG KONG – Celebrity couple Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng welcomed their third child, another boy, on Wednesday.

Cheng, 53, married Chan, 31, in 2018 and had two sons in quick succession – Rafael, three, and Yannick, two.

Hong Kong entertainment portal As One broke the news on Thursday and Cheng subsequently responded to media enquiries by saying “both mother and child are well”.

The actors first announced that they were expecting a third child in November 2022 on social media without revealing the baby’s gender or due date.

While attending an event earlier this week, Cheng said that this third pregnancy had been the toughest on his wife, as she suffered from bloating and cramps.

“Everyone knows that her legs are very slim, but they became so swollen that her ankles cannot be seen,” he said of the svelte former Miss Hong Kong 2013.

“Of course she was unhappy, but I could only console her by saying it will be over soon.”

In a New Year message on Instagram, they had shared a series of family photos taken during the pregnancy and written: “We hope that this year will bring on more resilience, strength and confidence. Though having a new member join the family might also bring on chaos too.”