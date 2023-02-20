 Jayley Woo and Sheila Sim cradle their newborn daughters in a photo, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Jayley Woo and Sheila Sim cradle their newborn daughters in a photo

Jayley Woo and Sheila Sim cradle their newborn daughters in a photo
Actresses Jayley Woo (left) and Sheila Sim with their newborn baby girls.PHOTO: JIAQIWOO/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Feb 20, 2023 05:48 pm

New mum Jayley Woo, who gave birth to her daughter Jan on Jan 20, has shared a photo taken with fellow actress Sheila Sim, who welcomed her daughter Skyla on Feb 7.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, Woo, 31, wrote in Chinese: “It is both a rare coincidence and fate that we are in confinement together.”

She was referring to the traditional one-month period of postnatal confinement, which she had just completed.

Woo registered her marriage on Dec 27, 2022, with a Mr Tan, who works behind the scenes in show business.

Sim, 38, who also has a two-year-old daughter Layla with her husband Deon Woo, commented on the post: “It is really fate.”

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert fended off competition from the likes of Steven Spielberg.
Movies

Everything Everywhere duo win top Hollywood directing prize

Related Stories

Judi Dench can no longer read scripts due to deteriorating eyesight

US action star Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia

Raquel Welch, Hollywood sex symbol of 60s, dies aged 82

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

actorssocial mediababies