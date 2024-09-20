Jeanette Aw holds on to tent during Mid-Autumn Festival

Screengrab from a reel Jeanette Aw shared to show the severity of the storm.

Local actress Jeannete Aw encountered an unexpected downpour while filming in Johor Bahru, for her upcoming drama, Emerald Hill.

On Sept 17, the team decided to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival but little did they know that all their plans were about to go down the drain.

The Sumatra squall hit the place, high-speed winds and heavy rains wreaked havoc on the location, as the team held on to the tents they put up to shelter them from the storm.

“Everyone was trying to hold on to the tent because of the strong wind,” Aw told Shin Min Daily News.

Fortunately, the storm was short-lived and there were no injuries. But everyone was drenched, and the food and tableware were scattered everywhere.

The 45-year-old actress posted a video of the incident on her Instagram account.

In the video, crew members can be seen scurrying to set up tents as makeshift shelters and rainwater leaking from the roofs of the tents once the downpour started.

One netizen commented cheekily under the post: “Very scared your long dress would absorb the rainwater”, referring to the dress Aw was wearing at that time.

The Sumatra squall also swept across Singapore on the same evening, uprooting trees and leaving a trail of destruction. These squalls typically occur during the south-east monsoon periods, between April and November.

Aw told Shin Min News Daily she was not scared by the storm as everyone else was under the tent was in a celebratory mood as they weathered the storm.

Emerald Hill is a Mediacorp drama and a spin-off from the popular TV series The Little Nyonya (2008-2009). The drama is scheduled to premiere on Channel 8 weekdays at 9pm, in the first-half of 2025.