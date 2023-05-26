 Joe Chen gets drunk on Chinese variety show, audiences find her cute , Latest TV News - The New Paper
Joe Chen gets drunk on Chinese variety show, audiences find her cute

PHOTOS: JOE CHEN/INSTAGRAM, STARTETTODAY
May 26, 2023 06:30 am

Not all of us are happy drunks. 

But if you’re Taiwanese actress Joe Chen, you’ll probably get away with coming across as adorable when tipsy. 

The 44-year-old had a few-too-many in a recent episode of Chinese variety show Back To Field, and yet, still managed to charm audiences with her “cute behaviour”. 

In the episode, Chen spent the night in a small hut in the mountains with Chinese stars He Jiong, Huang Lei, Zhang Xincheng, Wu Yue and Wan Qian. 

After getting a little intoxicated from a few drinks, Chen had to be taken care of by her castmates, who got her ready for bed and even helped remove her make-up.

In her drunken stupor, Chen displayed her affection for Wu Yue and Wan Qian in a cute voice, calling them “too nice” and adding that “we can get along really well.” She ended the night by saying: "Love you guys". 

Chinese actresses Wu Yue and Wan Qian helping a tipsy Joe Chen wash up on Back To Field.

Before they went to bed, Chen even said: “I might snore... You guys won't be disgusted by me right?"

After the episode aired, she quipped in a Weibo update: "I heard... everybody in the country knows that I... drank too much..."

All good, Joe.  

