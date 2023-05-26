Joe Chen gets drunk on Chinese variety show, audiences find her cute

Not all of us are happy drunks.

But if you’re Taiwanese actress Joe Chen, you’ll probably get away with coming across as adorable when tipsy.

The 44-year-old had a few-too-many in a recent episode of Chinese variety show Back To Field, and yet, still managed to charm audiences with her “cute behaviour”.

In the episode, Chen spent the night in a small hut in the mountains with Chinese stars He Jiong, Huang Lei, Zhang Xincheng, Wu Yue and Wan Qian.

After getting a little intoxicated from a few drinks, Chen had to be taken care of by her castmates, who got her ready for bed and even helped remove her make-up.

In her drunken stupor, Chen displayed her affection for Wu Yue and Wan Qian in a cute voice, calling them “too nice” and adding that “we can get along really well.” She ended the night by saying: "Love you guys".

Chinese actresses Wu Yue and Wan Qian helping a tipsy Joe Chen wash up on Back To Field.

Before they went to bed, Chen even said: “I might snore... You guys won't be disgusted by me right?"

After the episode aired, she quipped in a Weibo update: "I heard... everybody in the country knows that I... drank too much..."

All good, Joe.