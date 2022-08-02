Julian Cheung says he has recovered after he had to cancel a fan meet

Julian Cheung, who was diagnosed with cholecystitis, is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

HANGZHOU - Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung has assured his fans that he has recovered from a recent illness after he was forced to cancel a public event at the last minute.

Cheung, 50, was scheduled to attend a fan meeting in the Chinese city of Hangzhou on Saturday (July 30), but his agency announced that morning that it was cancelled as Cheung was feeling unwell.

"Mr Julian Cheung felt unwell early this morning and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment," the agency wrote.

"He was diagnosed with cholecystitis," it said, referring to an inflammation of the gall bladder.

The agency added that Cheung is currently receiving treatment in hospital and has suspended his work schedule.

The post sparked concerns over his health, with some of his fans reportedly going to Hangzhou's Lingyin Temple to pray for his health.

Cheung, affectionately known by his Cantonese name Chilam, took to Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday (Aug 1) night. He wrote: "Dear friends, don't worry, I have recovered. I will eat less fatty food in the future."

He said he felt the warmth of the world during this episode and thanked thosesent their well wishes.

Cheung has enjoyed a surge in popularity after taking part in Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire (2021), which led to spin-offs such as Night In The Greater Bay (2021 to 2022) and Braving Life (2021 to 2022), featuring him and other Call Me By Fire contestants.

Cheung, who is married to actress Anita Yuen, recently starred in Hong Kong drama series Modern Dynasty (2022), about the power struggles in a rich family.