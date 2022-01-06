K-drama Snowdrop actress Kim Mi-soo dies at 29

SEOUL - South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, most recently seen in the 1980s period K-drama Snowdrop, has died at the age of 29.

Her agency, Landscape Entertainment, said "Kim suddenly left us on Jan 5... Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace", according to a translation posted by entertainment trade magazine Deadline.

The cause of her death was not revealed.

In Snowdrop, Kim played Yeo Jung Min, a student activist and is one of the roommates of Eun Young Ro (portrayed by Jisoo from K-pop girl group Blackpink).

The drama series, available on Disney+, is set against the backdrop of South Korea's 1987 Democracy Movement. It was criticised for historical inaccuracies as early as April last year (2021), even before it began airing.

After the first two episodes aired in December, some claimed that it caused "damage to the (South Korean) pro-democracy movement's historical value" in a petition to cancel the show, which garnered 200,000 signatures in one day.

Kim's other credits include small appearances in films like occult thriller The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey (2021) and television series Yumi's Cells (2021).

South Korea's SPOTVNews reported that Kim was in the midst of filming another Disney+ series, Kiss Six Sense, when she died.