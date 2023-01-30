K-drama star Song Joong-ki is married, expecting baby with British wife Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong-ki announced that he is married to Katy Louise Saunders and that they are expecting a baby together.

SEOUL – South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has confirmed that he has wed his British girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders and that she is pregnant.

“I am greeting you today because I want to share a promise I made that is more valuable to me than anything else,” Song, 37, wrote in a letter addressed to fans posted on his official fan cafe website on Monday afternoon, according to a translation by entertainment site Koreaboo.

“I have promised to continue my life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and is someone I have spent valuable time with as we cherished each other.”

The K-drama star, who recently starred in the TV series Reborn Rich (2022) and Vincenzo (2021), said they have just returned from registering their marriage, and added that Saunders is pregnant.

“Naturally, we dreamed of creating a happy family together,” he wrote. “We have put in a lot of effort to hold each other’s promises to truth, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has entered our lives.”

Song, who made his debut in the 2008 film A Frozen Flower, thanked his fans for the support as he vowed to become a better person with greater responsibility and passion.

His agency HighZium Studio said the couple’s wedding ceremonies will be held separately, although it has not been confirmed yet. It added that they will divide their time between South Korea and Britain.

Song confirmed his relationship with Ms Saunders in December 2022. The two were said to have been introduced by a mutual acquaintance in 2022.

The actor married South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo in 2017 after they played lovers in the hit military romance Descendants Of The Sun (2016). They divorced in 2019.