Kim Seon-ho sobs while apologising for false abortion claim scandal

K-drama actor Kim Seon-ho, who was dragged into a false abortion claim scandal by his ex-girlfriend nine months ago, has apologised in tears.

On Wednesday (July 20), in his first press conference since the scandal broke, the 36-year-old star read from a handwritten note.

He had kept a low profile since October and had only just made his comeback in a play, Touching The Void, on July 8.

"I am a little nervous and thought I might speak incoherently so I wrote this down. I hope you can understand with open hearts," he said at the press conference for the play, which has already sold out its two-month run.

The play is based on the real-life story of two British mountaineers who defied death on the summit of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes.

"I'm deeply sorry for bad news that has caused concerns to many people. I've looked back on my past and reflected on my conduct," he said while sobbing, according to a report by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

"Many people have made efforts for this play since the spring. I'm so sorry to my team for undermining their contributions. I'll do my best to be a better person."

Kim's former girlfriend, Ms Choi Young-ah, had falsely claimed that he had coerced her into an abortion, but he was later exonerated by screenshots of text messages between them. They had broken up in May 2021.

Despite being cleared, the breakout star of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) saw his reputation take a hit and he was dropped from films and television shows, as well as by advertisers.

He is set to make his movie debut later this year in Sad Tropics, one of the few projects which did not drop him after the scandal.

In the movie helmed by Park Hoon-jung, who directed V.I.P. (2017) and Night In Paradise (2020), Kim plays a boxer with a South Korean father and a Filipino mother, who travels to South Korea to find his long-lost father.