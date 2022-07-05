Lee Min-ho shares embarrassing diving attempt with fans

Lee Min-ho posted on social media a video and several photos of himself trying to dive from a diving board.

SEOUL - K-drama idol Lee Min-ho has poked fun at himself after his failed diving attempt at a swimming pool.

The Pachinko (2022) star posted on social media on Monday (July 4) a video and several photos of himself trying to dive from a diving board, as he wrote jokingly in Korean: "I have mastered diving this summer."

In the video, Lee, 35, was seen running on the diving board as he attempted to dive, before getting his timing wrong and jumping face down into the water instead.

The actor, who has starred in TV series such as Boys Over Flowers (2009) and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), then shared two photos of himself on social media, as he wrote: "Exhausted."

Both posts have received more than 2.8 million likes respectively as of Tuesday afternoon.

On Saturday, Lee raised fans' expectations of his upcoming series Ask The Stars when he posted on social media several wefies with his co-star, actress Gong Hyo-jin.

He captioned the photos: "Gongvely and Doctor Gong".

"Gongvely" is the nickname of Gong, while Doctor Gong refers to the gynaecologist and space tourist played by Lee in Ask The Stars, a romantic drama which follows the fateful encounter of the space tourist and an astronaut, played by Gong, on a space station.

The post has received more than 3.9 million likes as of Tuesday afternoon.