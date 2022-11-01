Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Henry Cavill (left) will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher after the third season airs in 2023.

LOS ANGELES – British actor Henry Cavill is moving on from Netflix’s fantasy drama series The Witcher (2019 to present) after three seasons.

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth is set to replace him after the third season airs in 2023.

Cavill, 39 – who had lobbied hard for the lead role, as he was a fan of the video games based on the book series – posted about his departure last Friday on Instagram.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he said of his role as a magically enhanced monster-hunter known as a “witcher”.

He added: “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Hemsworth, 32, best known for his role in The Hunger Games movie trilogy (2012 to 2015), responded on Instagram last Saturday with his own post, confessing that he was a fan of the show and “over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia”.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” he said.

Cavill will be focusing on his reprisal of another iconic role, that of Superman, as he recently confirmed he would once again be portraying the DC superhero on the big screen.

He first donned the cape in 2013’s Man Of Steel and has appeared as Superman in a number of DC movies, including a recent uncredited cameo in Black Adam (2022).

Just last week, he shared a photo of himself as Superman as well as a video about his return.

He wrote: “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed.”