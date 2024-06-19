Light The Night actor Wang Po-chieh arrested for drink-driving

Taiwanese actor Wang Po-chieh was involved in a traffic collision on June 18 afternoon when his car collided with a tour bus.

Taiwanese actor Wang Po-chieh’s acting career and image have taken a further hit after he was arrested for drink-driving on June 18.

The 34-year-old was involved in a traffic collision on the afternoon of June 18 when his car collided with a tour bus.

The car belongs to Wang’s girlfriend, actress Nikki Hsieh, and he was taking his dog to a pet grooming shop. No one was injured in the accident.

Police who arrived at the scene found Wang reeking of alcohol and conducted a breathalyser test on the spot, Taiwanese media reported. His blood alcohol content was 0.44 mg/l, almost three times the legal limit of 0.15 mg/l in Taiwan.

He was arrested by the police and released on bail of NT$50,000 (S$2,087) early on June 19.

The actor has issued a public apology. He admitted going drinking after watching a basketball match in Xinzhuang district in New Taipei City with Hsieh on June 17 night, and said they returned home after midnight.

“I woke up the next morning in a good state of mind,” Wang said. “I didn’t know the test result for the alcohol content in my body would be so high after 10 hours.”

He added he did not know that he was suspected of drink-driving and had even blown hard into the device during the breathalyser test.

“Actually, I hate drink-driving too and took a ride to watch the basketball match in Xinzhuang,” he said. “I really didn’t expect this outcome.”

He said he was not making excuses for his behaviour and that he would accept any penalties coming his way.

Fans have flocked to Wang’s social media accounts to criticise him, with some even calling for him to quit the entertainment industry.

He said he had not thought about quitting as he was still in shock over the incident, adding that he would not be drinking in the short term.

The backlash to Wang’s alleged drink-driving has been swift.

He was due to attend a jewellery event on June 19 as a guest, but was dropped by the brand and replaced by Taiwanese actor Kent Tsai.

Wang won Best Actor for his role as a thoracic surgeon in the medical drama Eye Of The Storm at the Taipei Film Festival in July 2023.

He was also nominated for Best Leading Actor for the role at the Golden Horse Festival in November 2023.

He was due to be a presenter at Taipei Film Festival’s prize presentation ceremony on July 6, but the gig has since been cancelled.

The actor’s recent TV credits include Light The Night (2021 to 2022) and Women In Taipei (2022).

He was questioned by the police in March after getting involved in a fight at a KTV lounge with his Light The Night co-star Hsiu Chieh-kai.