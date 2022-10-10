 Local actors Richie Koh, Pierre Png meet Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin at Korea awards show, Latest TV News - The New Paper
PHOTO: THE_CELEBIRTYAGENCY/INSTAGRAM
Oct 10, 2022 08:36 pm

Local actors Richie Koh and Pierre Png have been rubbing shoulders with a number of international celebrities recently. 

The duo attended the 2022 Asia Contents Awards held in Busan, South Korea, over the weekend, where they had encounters with the likes of Daniel Dae Kim and Park Hae-soo, just to name a few. 

The latest international starlet to cross paths with them was none other than Park Eun-Bin of Korean drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" fame.

Park plays the titular character in the popular Netflix series, as an attorney who has autism.

Koh’s own Channel 8 drama “Your World In Mine” was one of the nominees for "Best Content" alongside "Extraordinary Attorney Woo", which eventually won the award.

Meanwhile, Png was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the Mediacorp drama "This Land is Mine".

'I was embarrassed to ask for help': Kate Pang recounts struggles from first pregnancy
Kate Pang recalls struggles with first pregnancy

Park, who picked up the "Best Actress" award, is headed to Singapore to meet fans at a ticketed event on Nov 11.

