Local stars celebrate Christmas with festive Instagram posts

Over the holiday weekend, local celebrities have been celebrating Christmas with their loved ones and posting their season’s greetings on Instagram.

Actress Rebecca Lim, 36, and her husband Matthew Webster, 36, who tied the knot in November, shared a sweet picture of them wearing fairy lights around their necks.

Another newly married couple, actors Jeffrey Xu, 34, and Felicia Chin, 38, posted a photo of them in front of Christmas trees.

Actor Desmond Tan, 36, also posted photos of him and his wife, whose identity has never been revealed.

Sharing a series of festive snaps from London, where they are on holiday, he was careful to keep her face concealed.

In one hilarious photo, only her hands and feet are seen as he sits on her beside a Christmas tree, while in another photo, shot from the back, he is seen kissing her forehead.

“You’re my favourite Christmas gift,” he wrote in his caption.

Singer Stefanie Sun, 44, poked fun at herself with a creative photo that spelled out “Merry Christmas”, using her flared nostrils to form the letter M. While the mum of two kept her family out of the photos, she did share snapshots of their celebrations, which featured a lit tree and decorated gingerbread house.

Actress Yvonne Lim, 46, who is based in Taiwan, continued her family of four’s tradition of posing with Santa, donning matching pyjamas for their annual photos.

On a more serious note, actress Rui En, 41, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram of joining a pizza party for those who were feeling lonely over the holidays.

“The festive period is triggering for many. Suicides go up during this period. I personally have felt devastatingly alone despite being surrounded by people, on Christmas and New Year’s countless times before,” she wrote.

“So when I saw the news that David (who’s a friend) and Esther were hosting a pizza party for anyone who perhaps may otherwise be lonely over this period, I felt the need to show up to let those who did know that they’re not alone,” she said, adding the contact details for the Samaritans of Singapore at the end of her post.

“Thank you to those who showed up for making my Christmas Eve the most meaningful one.”

Helplines

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 8pm)

Mental well-being

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800

Online resources