McGregor teases lightsaber duel with Vader in Obi-Wan series

Ewan McGregor poses for a picture with the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, for "Halston", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021.

LOS ANGELES – Star Wars fans yearning for another battle between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi may see the duo face off in a new streaming TV show expected next year, Ewan McGregor said in a video released on Friday.

The Scottish actor will reprise his role as the famed Jedi master in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Walt Disney Co’s Disney+, and Canadian actor Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader.

The pair last appeared in those roles in the 2005 movie Revenge Of The Sith.

“The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back with Hayden,” McGregor, 50, said in a video released by Disney.

If the characters “have another swing at each other, it might be quite satisfying for everyone”, he added.

The video also included a piece of concept art that showed the characters facing each other with glowing lightsabers crossed between them.

Disney released the video as part of what it dubbed Disney+ Day, an event that featured new programming, trailers and other promotions to encourage customers to sign up for the streaming service it is trying to build to compete with Netflix.

The Obi-Wan series is set between Revenge Of The Sith, the third episode in the Star Wars movie saga, and A New Hope, when Luke Skywalker evolves from humble farm boy to hero.

Of Obi-Wan in the new series, McGregor said: “Basically he has one task left, which is to keep Luke safe.”

That is the story’s starting point, director Deborah Chow added.