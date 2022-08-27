Meltdowns as an intellectually disabled adult in Your World In Mine were taxing for actor Richie Koh

While filming a scene from Your World In Mine in a Woodlands flat, Richie Koh's on-screen meltdown actually caused neighbours to head out of their homes to check what the commotion was.

Since then, the 29-year-old Mediacorp actor has won hearts and received praise for playing Zheng Tiancai, an intellectually disabled man.

In a telephone call with The Straits Times, he recalls: "It was a scene in which Tiancai throws a huge tantrum at home. We shot it at about 9pm and I was clanging and banging around the house, so the neighbours were really concerned and gathered around to see what was happening. Eventually, they saw the cameras and realised we were filming."

He says such sequences in which he has to "explode in emotions" were some of the most challenging.

"I don't know how kids who are intellectually challenged might react to these situations, so I do wonder if I'm doing it right and whether I feel comfortable doing it. There were times when I spent a good hour or so debating how to go about the scene.

"These scenes are also physically and mentally taxing. At the end, I'm gasping and panting for air."

Koh, as well as other cast and crew members of Your World In Mine, met and chatted with two individuals with special needs and their caregivers prior to filming the series.

The production worked with the orgganisation Minds for over a year to research the subject matter, and also worked with others during the shoot, with scenes set in The Art Faculty of the Autism Resource Centre.

Tiancai wore the uniform of Minds' beneficiaries.

Koh says: "During our meetings, I got to talk to them and learn more about them and their backgrounds. I got to see how they react to people, the tempo of their speech, their body movements and the way they make eye contact."

Your World In Mine garnered good reviews for placing a strong focus on the struggles of families who have children with special needs.

Tiancai's parents are played by veterans Huang Biren and Yao Wenlong, while his older siblings are portrayed by Hong Ling and Zong Zijie.

Koh recalls: "We practically stayed at the flat we filmed in. We had lunch and dinner there, and we saw one another every day. It was great because the whole focus of the drama was to make things feel as real as possible and to bring across the sort of emotions this family feels in daily life."

The cast's collective efforts and Koh's performance have sparked talk of potential Star Awards nominations next year.

When asked about possibly landing a Best Actor trophy, Koh - who joined the industry after being spotted through the talent-scouting programme Hey Gorgeous in 2013 - says: "If I do get nominated, that'll be a bonus. But if I don't, that's okay too as I enjoyed the process."

While it has taken close to 10 years for Koh to have a breakout hit, he is not too troubled about the long journey.

"I think everything happens at a certain time in life. If this role came to me last year, maybe I wouldn't have been ready for it. I don't want to harp on the past, I'd rather look to the future," he says.

Koh is happy that Your World In Mine has raised awareness about the intellectually disabled.

"I've seen netizens comment to thank us for making this drama that encourages us to be more giving and open to people with disabilities. I think it's very nice to make such an impact."

As for his next career move, Koh wants to step out of his comfort zone. With a laugh, he says: "Maybe a role like a drag queen, the way (local actor) Mark Lee did for (the 2020 movie) Number 1."