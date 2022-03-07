Model-actress Sheila Sim tests positive for Covid-19, worries about daughter

Model-actress Sheila Sim is the latest local celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

"Tested C+. Husband is currently in Switz(erland)," she wrote in an Instagram Stories post at about 12.30pm on Monday (March 7).

"Trying to find ways to self-isolate. I hope Layla will be ok."

Sim, 37, is married to bank executive Deon Woo, 40, and the couple welcomed their first child, Layla, in 2020.

When contacted by The Straits Times, Sim, through her manager, said she is overwhelmed and declined to comment further on Monday.

The actress has starred in local TV series such as Live Your Dreams (2021), a drama about the formation of a girl group, dialect series How Are You? (2020) and legal drama Daybreak (2019).

Other local celebrities who were down with Covid-19 recently include actor Nat Ho, singer-songwriter Roy Li, actress Mei Xin, singer Jocie Guo as well as actress Rui En.