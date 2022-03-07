 Model-actress Sheila Sim tests positive for Covid-19, worries about daughter, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Model-actress Sheila Sim tests positive for Covid-19, worries about daughter

Model-actress Sheila Sim tests positive for Covid-19, worries about daughter
Model-actress Sheila Sim is the latest local celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.PHOTO: SHEILA_SIM/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Mar 07, 2022 04:52 pm

Model-actress Sheila Sim is the latest local celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

"Tested C+. Husband is currently in Switz(erland)," she wrote in an Instagram Stories post at about 12.30pm on Monday (March 7).

"Trying to find ways to self-isolate. I hope Layla will be ok."

Sim, 37, is married to bank executive Deon Woo, 40, and the couple welcomed their first child, Layla, in 2020.

When contacted by The Straits Times, Sim, through her manager, said she is overwhelmed and declined to comment further on Monday.

The actress has starred in local TV series such as Live Your Dreams (2021), a drama about the formation of a girl group, dialect series How Are You? (2020) and legal drama Daybreak (2019).

Shape Of You, released in 2017, was a huge hit for Ed Sheeran and remains the most streamed-song ever on Spotify, with more than three billion streams.
Music

Ed Sheeran in Shape Of You copyright dispute

Related Stories

Air-con filter or seaweed? Jay Chou puzzles fans with social media post

Cantopop star Sammi Cheng now a 'housewife' with no recording during latest wave of Covid-19

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher fundraiser for Ukraine refugees tops $20m

Other local celebrities who were down with Covid-19 recently include actor Nat Ho, singer-songwriter Roy Li, actress Mei Xin, singer Jocie Guo as well as actress Rui En.

  • Additional reporting by Jan Lee
More On This Topic
Artistes Alaric Tay, Hayley Woo, Mark Lee down with Covid-19 around CNY period
askST: Do I need an MC if I get Covid-19 and feel well, but cannot WFH?

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebritiestelevisioncovid-19social media