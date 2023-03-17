M'sian child actress in wheelchair after ill-fated prank on set

Malaysian actress Puteri Rafasya, 12, fell on a tripod while on a production set, after another child had pulled a chair out from under her.

A Malaysian child actress suffered a horrific injury on set recently following a prank that caused her to fall on a tripod.

Puteri Rafasya, 12, has been in a wheelchair ever since the incident on the set of TV drama Jaga Aku Selamanya (Care For Me Forever) on Feb 22.

As a prank, another girl, 7, had pulled Puteri's chair away from her as she was about to sit down, causing the latter to fall on a tripod and fracture her hip bone.

The injury also affected her nervous system, resulting in numbness in her limbs.

Puteri, who has starred in TV series Rindu Awak Separuh Nyawa (Missing You Half My Life) and Sesekali (Occasionally), has been unable to walk ever since, due to a nervous system failure.

Speaking to TNP, Madam Fatin Aliza Salmi, Puteri’s mother, said her daughter and the prankster “don’t know each other”.

It was reported that the child is related to one of Puteri’s co-stars.

"I don't know why the kid pulled the prank... she wasn’t even supposed to be on set”, said Madam Fatin.

According to various updates on Puteri's Instagram page, she is recovering slowly, but does require the use of diapers from time to time, due to urine incontinence.

Her family is hopeful of a full recovery down the line.

"It's hard to (gauge) the recovery period, but it should be at least six months. Puteri can stand up and walk with the assistance of a stick already. She's also feeling less pain."

Puteri Rafasya with her mother Fatin Aliza Salmi. PHOTO: PEARLFAS/INSTAGRAM

To date, Puteri has not received an apology from the other child. According to Madam Fatin, the girl's family have "not taken accountability" for the mishap.

The show's production team has at least apologised for their negligence in allowing outsiders to enter the set.

They have also informed Puteri that they would wait for her recovery before continuing the shoot.