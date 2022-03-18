No, actress Cheryl Yang's not telling Shu Qi who the murderer is

It was a gathering of stars, but the chatter was all about murder. Taiwanese actress Shu Qi caught up with two famous pals - fellow actresses Cheryl Yang and Kelly Lin - and posted a photo of the get-together on Instagram on Thursday (March 17).

The 45-year-old movie star wrote: "We finally met after a year. We ate, drank and talked. After today we shall part ways again. I hope we can always be healthy and safe and that we'll work hard and be happy. It doesn't matter if we're not together in person: the most important thing is that our hearts are close."

But netizens were interested in something else. Several comments under Shu Qi's post were about the murder-mystery drama Light The Night.

Yang, 44, plays Sue, a nightclub hostess in the Netflix period series set in 1980s Taipei.

Two seasons of Light The Night - which revolves around a grisly murder - were aired last year with the third and final one dropping on Friday (March 18).

Shu Qi's followers were eager to find out who the killer was, leaving comments such as: I want to know the identity of the killer."

The three women are currently in Shanghai. Yang and Shu Qi discovered last month that they flew into the city at around the same time and were staying opposite each other while serving their quarantine at the same hotel.

Yang tagged Shu Qi in a Facebook post on Feb 23 and wrote: "Although we're staying so close to each other, I'm still not telling you who the murderer is. "