Pornsak and friends' US road trip ends with a robbery

(From left) Pornsak, Shane Pow and Kang Cheng Xi in San Francisco, where their car was broken into. PHOTOS: CHENG_XI07/INSTAGRAM, SHANEPOWXP/INSTAGRAM
(L-R) Friends Shane Pow, Pornsak and Kang Chengxi spent a month travelling in the US while selling goods on their Facebook livestreaming platform Mdada.PHOTO: PORNSAKP/INSTAGRAM
Mar 10, 2022 08:28 am

This is certainly not the memory you would want on your holiday.

Local celebrities Pornsak and Shane Pow, along with their friend Kang Cheng Xi, had their car broken into while they were at San Francisco's famous Fisherman's Wharf.

Pornsak posted a clip of their misfortune on Instagram Story that showed all the car windows badly smashed with the caption "everything's gone".

The 39-year-old host of live-streaming firm Mdada added: "I hope the money in my bag can help the robber better his life. Maybe he needs it to save a sick child."

Fellow traveller Pow, 31, shared the video, adding that he lost his phone, passport, wallet and valuables.

According to Kang, their US holiday was perfect until the break-in, which happened a few hours before their departure. He was upset that the "important memories" he had stored in his devices were gone.

Actress Chen Liping (left) and Zeng Huifen holding cups with the Chinese words for "enjoying life", on March 8, 2022.
Chen Liping meets up with The Samsui Women star Zeng Huifen

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The trio began their US trip in New York last month where they hosted a series of live streams for Mdada.

#newyork Here we come! Catch us on Mdada.live on 4 Feb (Fri) at 10pm (Link in bio) 🇺🇸 #mdada达达开播 ❤️

Pornsak shared on Instagram on March 8 a video of them driving along the Korean War Memorial Highway in a Mustang convertible. "After working hard for a month, time for a break," he said.

Road trip!!!! @cheng_xi07 @shanepowxp 一起打拼、一起玩乐。玩比较多啦🤣 After working hard for a month, time for a break. Check our our #story for our little adventure. #三兄弟 #直播主播 #livestreaming #mdada达达开播 @mdada.live

Kang later posted that the three of them had successfully boarded their flight back to Singapore and are safe and sound.

PHOTO: CHENG_XI07/INSTAGRAM

 

