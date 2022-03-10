Pornsak and friends' US road trip ends with a robbery

(L-R) Friends Shane Pow, Pornsak and Kang Chengxi spent a month travelling in the US while selling goods on their Facebook livestreaming platform Mdada.

(From left) Pornsak, Shane Pow and Kang Cheng Xi in San Francisco, where their car was broken into.

This is certainly not the memory you would want on your holiday.

Local celebrities Pornsak and Shane Pow, along with their friend Kang Cheng Xi, had their car broken into while they were at San Francisco's famous Fisherman's Wharf.

Pornsak posted a clip of their misfortune on Instagram Story that showed all the car windows badly smashed with the caption "everything's gone".

The 39-year-old host of live-streaming firm Mdada added: "I hope the money in my bag can help the robber better his life. Maybe he needs it to save a sick child."

Fellow traveller Pow, 31, shared the video, adding that he lost his phone, passport, wallet and valuables.

According to Kang, their US holiday was perfect until the break-in, which happened a few hours before their departure. He was upset that the "important memories" he had stored in his devices were gone.

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The trio began their US trip in New York last month where they hosted a series of live streams for Mdada.

Pornsak shared on Instagram on March 8 a video of them driving along the Korean War Memorial Highway in a Mustang convertible. "After working hard for a month, time for a break," he said.

Kang later posted that the three of them had successfully boarded their flight back to Singapore and are safe and sound.