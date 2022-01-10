TV

Power Of The Dog, West Side Story win top prizes at untelevised Golden Globes

(From left) The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, director of West Side Story.PHOTOS: AFP,REUTERS
Jan 10, 2022 12:19 pm

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story on Sunday (Jan 9) took the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes, largely ignored by Hollywood, where winners were unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.

New Zealand director Jane Campion's dark Western, The Power Of The Dog, became the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize. The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

American director Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake claimed best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

The Golden Globes have traditionally been second in importance only to the Oscars in Hollywood's film awards season.
