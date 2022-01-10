Power Of The Dog, West Side Story win top prizes at untelevised Golden Globes
LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story on Sunday (Jan 9) took the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes, largely ignored by Hollywood, where winners were unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.
New Zealand director Jane Campion's dark Western, The Power Of The Dog, became the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize. The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.
American director Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake claimed best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.
