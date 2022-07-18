Pregnant Son Ye-jin shares photos of home-cooked meals

South Korean actress Son Ye-jin shared photos of food she had prepared on Instagram.

SEOUL - South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has been posting a number of food photos lately and her fans are lapping it up.

Last Monday (July 11), the 40-year-old proudly shared six photos of food she had prepared, which included pizza, kimbap and beef stew.

On Sunday evening, she shared another six photos, some of which were beautifully plated meals for two, presumably with her husband of three months, actor Hyun Bin, 39.

The couple, who had fallen in love on megahit drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), are expecting their first child, she had announced in June.

In the caption of her latest post, she wrote: "Are you all having a pleasant Sunday evening? Tomorrow is once again the start of a new week. The photos of food from last time were so well received, so I did my best again and took some photos."

She added "I'm quite proud. Have good food and stay healthy."

Netizens drooled over the photos and expressed envy for Hyun Bin, who got to enjoy her cooking.

They also relished getting a glimpse into the daily life of K-drama's favourite couple.