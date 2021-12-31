Running Man's Yoo Jae-suk wins yet another Grand Prize at MBC awards

The 49-year-old comedian has won numerous Grand Prizes over the years from South Korea’s three major broadcasters.

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk, host of popular variety show Running Man and arguably the biggest television celebrity in South Korean broadcasting, won the Grand Prize at the MBC Entertainment Awards on Wednesday (Dec 29).

The 49-year-old comedian has won numerous Grand Prizes over the years from South Korea’s three major broadcasters KBS, SBS and MBC.

This year's award recognised Yoo's dedication and performances on MBC's hit reality show Hangout With Yoo (2019 to present).

"As more people are suffering from the extended Covid-19 pandemic, I think it becomes clear for the comedians to know their roles," Yoo said at the awards ceremony at MBC headquarters in Seoul.

"I will make you guys laugh until the day my body runs out of energy with my fellow comedians and colleagues."

Besides thanking viewers, production staff, the celebrities and members of the public who took part in his programme, Yoo also paid respect to comedian Kim Chul-min, who died on Dec 16 at the age of 54, and television director Kim Tae-ho, who worked with Yoo in one of South Korea's longest-running and most successful variety shows, Infinite Challenge (2005 to 2018).

Kim Tae-ho, 46, is scheduled to leave MBC later this year after 20 years with the company.

Hangout With Yoo was also awarded the Variety Programme of the Year.

Other winners at the MBC Entertainment Awards include South Korean singer Lee Mi-joo, who won the Female Rookie award and singer Parc Jae-jung, who took the Male Rookie award.

Yoo has fully recovered from Covid-19 and was released from quarantine on Dec 21, his agency said.