Serial killer series Dahmer is Netflix’s second most-watched English show of all time

A television series based on notorious real-life American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer is now the second most-watched English show of all time on Netflix, coming behind the fourth season of science fiction-horror drama Stranger Things (2016-2022).

At press time, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is No. 3 on the platform’s Top 10 TV programmes in Singapore.

According to entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter, Dahmer clocked 205.33 million hours of viewing time worldwide for the week of Oct 3 to 9. It is the third week in a row that the show has been at the top of Netflix’s global ranking.

Since premiering on Sept 21 and starring American actor Evan Peters as the titular murderer, it has racked up a total of 701.37 million hours, edging out the second season of historical-romance Bridgerton (2020-2022), which clocked 656.26 million hours over its first 28 days. Stranger Things’ fourth season totalled 1.35 billion hours within the same time period.

Among Netflix series in any language, Dahmer ranks fourth behind Korean show Squid Game (2021), which pulled in 1.65 billion hours over 28 days, Stranger Things’ season four and the final season of Money Heist (2017 to 2021), which clocked 792.23 million over 28 days.

Dahmer is produced by American writer-producer-director Ryan Murphy, showrunner for other popular television series such as musical drama Glee (2009 to 2015), horror series American Horror Story (2011–present) and LGBTQ drama Pose (2018 to 2021).

It chronicles the life of Dahmer, who between 1978 and 1991, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys in the American states of Wisconsin and Ohio.

However, the popularity of the Netflix series has sparked debate, with families of Dahmer’s victims condemning the show for opening up old wounds and glorifying serial killers.