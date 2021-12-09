Sex And The City characters return to the small screen

(From left) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That.

NEW YORK – Members of the original cast of the popular US television show Sex And The City reunited on the red carpet in New York on Wednesday to celebrate the release of their series reboot, And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will appear in the programme that picks up with the same characters after roughly two decades.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, the fourth member of the group of close girlfriends on Sex And The City, will not appear in the new 10-episode series.

And Just Like That premieres on HBO GO on Dec 9, and will be telecast weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramirez and Sarita Choudhury are among some of the new cast members, with Ramirez saying she jumped at playing a non-binary, bisexual, queer character, who is a stand-up comedian and podcast host.

“It was an opportunity that felt really aligned with where I was at and where I am at. And it felt organic and a natural fit,” she said.

Cast members including Sarah Jessica Parker (4th L), Kristin Davis (3rd L) and Cynthia Nixon (C) attend HBO Max's "And Just Like That" New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on December 8, 2021 in New York City. AFP

Parker said the idea of expanding the cast was thrilling.

“The idea of the family growing, the fraternity, sorority growing was exciting and seemed challenging and interesting,” she said.

Davis said their characters are now at a different cultural moment.

“We’re talking about different things. We’re dealing with different things. So how would these characters deal with those things? That was interesting to us to think about,” Davis explained.

And Just Like That also brings back Chris Noth and Mario Cantone among other well-loved characters from the original.

Noth likened reprising his role as Mr Big, Parker’s long-term love interest, to picking up conversation with an old friend you haven’t seen in 20 years.