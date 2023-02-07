Sheila Sim gives birth to second child, says her family is ‘complete’

Model-actress Sheila Sim and her husband Deon Woo welcomed their second child on Tuesday.

Home-grown model-actress Sheila Sim gave birth to her second child on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old disclosed the good news on social media on Tuesday, sharing photos of herself in the operating theatre with her husband Deon Woo and their newborn girl, Skyla.

Sim and Mr Woo, who is not from the entertainment industry, also have a two-year-old daughter, Layla.

“We are complete. Papa, mama and cheche (elder sister) love you already,” she wrote.

Sim added further details of Skyla, writing: “37 weeks, 2.7kg, 49cm.”

She revealed in August 2022 that she was expecting for the second time and had told the local media then that her expected due date is in March 2023.

She said the pregnancy was planned and she is likely to stop at two.