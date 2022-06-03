 Socialite Kim Lim deletes all Instagram photos of her husband, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Socialite Kim Lim deletes all Instagram photos of her husband

The pre-wedding dinner was held at 1-Atico at ION Sky in true Kim Lim fashion. In other words, no less lavish.PHOTO: LIGHTEDPIXELSPHOTOGRAPHY/INSTAGRAM
The move recalls a similar one after their engagement, which led to speculation of a break-up.PHOTO: THEWEDDINGATELIER.CO/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Jun 03, 2022 05:08 pm

Socialite Kim Lim has deleted all Instagram photos of her husband Leslie Leow, barely four months after their lavish wedding.

Her Instagram feed has recently been scrubbed of all photos of Leow, including those of his proposal in September 2021 and wedding on Feb 22 this year.

A few photos remain of the extravagant betrothal gifts, reportedly worth more than $2 million, that she received from him in February.

The move recalls a similar one after their engagement, which led to speculation of a break-up.

However, Lim, 30, the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, later said it was a rash move due to her personality disorder and uploaded the photos again.

From her latest Instagram Stories, she appears to be on a holiday with friends in Bangkok without Leow, who has consistently kept a low profile.

A quick check on the social media platform also found that the couple are not following one another's accounts.

Leow is Kim Lim's second husband. She and her first husband Kho Bin Kai divorced in 2020 after more than three years of marriage and they have a son, Kyden, four.

