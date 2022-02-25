 South Korean actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19

The actor's agency said he has no major symptoms and is likely to be released from self-quarantine on Friday.PHOTO: BN_SJ2013/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Feb 25, 2022 10:17 am

SEOUL - South Korean actor Park Seo-joon has become the latest celebrity from the country to be infected with Covid-19.

His agency Awesome ENT said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 24) that he tested positive while using a self-test kit on Feb 18.

A polymerase chain reaction test confirmed he was positive the next day.

The statement said that the 33-year-old actor, who has completed his three doses of Covid-19 vaccine including the booster shot, would usually test himself before going for his filming schedule.

It added that he has no major symptoms and is likely to be released from self-quarantine on Friday.

Park, 33, is known for acting in TV series such as Fight For My Way (2017), What's Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018) and Itaewon Class (2020).

He is also heading to Hollywood to join the cast of The Marvels - the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) - alongside Brie Larson and Iman Vellani although it has not been revealed what his role is.

Other South Korean celebrities who have been infected with Covid-19 in recent weeks include BTS singer V, singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actor Lee Byung-hun and his wife and actress Lee Min-jung.

More On This Topic
South Korean PM urges calm as Covid-19 daily cases hit another record
BTS' V and other K-pop stars test positive for Covid-19

Celebritiescovid-19South Korea