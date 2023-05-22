 South Korea’s TV series Vincenzo adapted into Japanese stage musical, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

South Korea’s TV series Vincenzo adapted into Japanese stage musical

South Korea’s TV series Vincenzo adapted into Japanese stage musical
The Japanese musical version of Vincenzo, starring Masanari Wada (right) and Suzuka Tomita.PHOTO: AVEX/FACEBOOK
May 22, 2023 08:47 pm

SEOUL – South Korean smash-hit crime series Vincenzo will be adapted into a Japanese musical.

According to Studio Dragon, the production company behind the 2021 television series, the stage musical is scheduled to premiere on Aug 11 at AiiA 2.5 Theatre in Kobe, Japan. The musical will run through Aug 13.

The production will then travel to Tokyo, where it will be staged at Nippon Seinenkan Hall from Aug 18 to 21.

The tour ends in Osaka at Sankei Hall Breeze, with shows from Aug 25 to 27.

Japanese actor Masanari Wada will play the lead role of Vincenzo Cassano, a lawyer and mafia leader who takes on villains who have escaped the clutches of the law.

In the K-drama, he is played by South Korean actor Song Joong-ki.

Anna Cathcart and Choi Min-yeong in Netflix series XO, Kitty.
TV

Korean viewers point out unrealism in XO, Kitty

Related Stories

BTS’ 10th-anniversary commemorative medal hits record sales of $6 million for Korea Minting

South Korean singer IU continues birthday tradition of donating over $200,000 to charity

K-drama The Glory star Lee Do-hyun draws over 1,000 fans on first visit to Singapore

Vincenzo’s ally lawyer Hong Cha-young, played by South Korean actress Jeon Yeo-been in the show, will be played by J-pop idol group Hinatazaka46 member Suzuka Tomita in the musical.

The 20-part series ended with an 18.4 per cent viewership rating in South Korea in May 2021, topping the viewership ratings among all TV shows in the same time slot.

The drama series also hit the top five on Netflix’s global chart of TV shows.

Studio Dragon licensed its intellectual property (IP) for the Japanese musical to Avex Pictures, the Japanese entertainment firm leading the musical adaptation of Vincenzo.

The two companies also signed a memorandum of understanding last Wednesday, aimed at expanding the production studio’s popular IPs in Japan’s creative content market. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

 

【プレスリリースを発表しました！】 エイベックス・ピクチャーズ株式会社は、アジア最大規模のドラマスタジオである韓国のスタジオドラゴンと戦略的業務提携協定を締結したことをお知らせします。また、両社による業務提携の第一弾として、大ヒットドラマ...

エイベックス株式会社さんの投稿 2023年5月16日火曜日
More On This Topic
K-drama Reborn Rich star Song Joong-ki gives his performance a B+
South Korean actor Na Chul of Little Women and Vincenzo fame dies at 36

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South KoreaTV seriesJapanMUSICALSactors