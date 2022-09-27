Spot Adrian Pang, other local actors in K-drama Little Women’s Singapore scenes

(From left) Adrian Pang and Kim Go-eun in K-drama Little Women.

Viewers of hit K-drama Little Women, which filmed in Singapore in June and July, may have spotted local actors and iconic sights in its latest episode.

Veteran actor Adrian Pang and Ah Boys To Men star Joshua Tan appear in scenes shot at the Fullerton Hotel, acting opposite lead actress Kim Go-eun in the eighth episode, which dropped on Sunday.

Tan plays a hotel receptionist, while Pang has a bigger role as the hotel manager. He interacts with Kim’s character, using her phone to translate between English and Korean, and shows her around.

Other familiar faces include actress Bridget Fernandez from drama series Tanglin (2015 to 2018), who plays a hotel staff, and Ebi Shankara, from drama series Kin (2018 to 2022), as a waiter.

The K-drama is a modern day reimagination of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel and revolves around the lives of three sisters who become embroiled in a case that involves 70 billion won (S$72.5 million) going missing.

Many Singapore landmarks are featured in the episode, which sees the characters played by Kim and Wi Ha-joon fly to Singapore to withdraw a large amount of money.

Besides Fullerton Hotel, other locations include Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, Boat Quay and MacPherson MRT station. Orchids and kaya toast also make guest appearances.

There is also an exhilarating car chase scene down Robinson Road, which ends in a spectacular crash and Kim’s character in hospital.

In the preceding seven episodes of the Netflix series, which began streaming on Sept 3 with two episodes dropping weekly, there have been little teasers of Singapore.

With just four more episodes to go, viewers may still be able to catch glimpses of familiar local sights and faces.