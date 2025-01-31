Squid Game 3 out on June 27

(From left) Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim and Yang Dong-geun in Squid Game 3.

Netflix on Jan 30 announced that the third and final season of Squid Game will air on June 27.

Netflix head of content Bela Bajaria made the announcement and shared first-look stills and a glimpse into the fate of the surviving players.

The final season will explore the choices Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) makes amid despair as the Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) plots his next move.

According to Netflix, "this season promises to push the limits of suspense and drama, keeping viewers glued to the action".

Squid Game Season 2 became Netflix's third most-watched season with 68 million views upon its debut. A total of 142 million households have watched the dark drama about people who compete in a deadly competition to erase financial debt.