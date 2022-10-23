 Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo is an Internet sensation with Balenciaga X Adidas fashion shoot, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo is an Internet sensation with Balenciaga X Adidas fashion shoot
Actor Oh Young-soo became an overnight global star after appearing in the hit Netflix series last year.PHOTO: NETFLIX
Suzanne Sng
Oct 23, 2022 06:07 pm

SEOUL – Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo has taken the Internet by storm with his latest fashion shoot.

In a spread by South Korean men’s magazine Arena Homme+, the 78-year-old, who became an overnight global star after appearing in the hit Netflix series last year, poses in outfits from a recent Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration.

The photos were posted on Instagram by the magazine ahead of the November issue in which Oh appears.

Netizens lapped up the high-fashion shoot, in which the veteran actor is seen working the camera in several outfits, including one which brings to mind the now-iconic green tracksuit with white stripes from Squid Game.

Oh became the first South Korean to nab a Golden Globe earlier this year when he won Best Supporting Actor in television for his portrayal of Player 001 in the show.

