Squid Game director confirms plan for second season
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The director of Squid Game, the dystopic South Korean television series on Netflix, expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season.
"We are in the talks for Season Two," writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday (Nov 8).
"It's all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we're in the brainstorming stages."
"I'm going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now," he added.
"He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world," the director said, referring to protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-jae.
Hwang, Lee and others involved in the show, one of Netflix's biggest hits ever, attended a special Hollywood screening on Monday to celebrate its success.
