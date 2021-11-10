Squid Game director confirms plan for second season

Squid Game's success echoes that of 2020 Oscar winner Parasite, which also showed the gap between rich and poor in South Korea.

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The director of Squid Game, the dystopic South Korean television series on Netflix, expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season.

"We are in the talks for Season Two," writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday (Nov 8).

"It's all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we're in the brainstorming stages."

"I'm going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now," he added.

"He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world," the director said, referring to protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-jae.

Hwang, Lee and others involved in the show, one of Netflix's biggest hits ever, attended a special Hollywood screening on Monday to celebrate its success.