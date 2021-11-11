Squid Game director confirms season two, actor Lee Jung-jae to return

Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk (second from right) with cast members (from left) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo.

LOS ANGELES The writer-director of Squid Game, the dystopian South Korean TV series on Netflix, expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season.

"We are in talks for season two," Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday. "It's all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we're in the brainstorming stages. I'm going to say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now."

Referring to protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, Hwang added: "He will come back and do something about this world."

Hwang, Lee and others involved in the show, one of Netflix's biggest hits ever, attended a special Hollywood screening on Monday to celebrate its success.

Squid Game, in which debt-ridden people compete in a deadly game for a fortune, has inspired Halloween costumes and themed protests at the United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, among other things.

"It feels so surreal," Hwang said of his creation's impact. "It's almost like I myself am living in a fantastical world."