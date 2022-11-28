Squid Game star Oh Young-soo removed from ads, steps down from stage drama

Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo has been removed from ads by the South Korean government following his indictment for indecent assault.

SEOUL – Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo stepped down from his role in stage production Love Letters, scheduled to be performed on Jan 14 in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, after he was indicted on charges of indecent assault last week.

A woman filed a complaint with the police against the 78-year-old South Korean actor in December 2021 and the case was sent to prosecutors in February.

The case was returned to the police for additional investigation and the police dismissed the case in April.

However, prosecutors began reinvestigating the case after the woman, who claimed that Oh had touched her inappropriately in 2017, appealed the police decision.

While Oh reportedly denied the charges during the investigation by prosecutors, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that it has taken down public interest advertisements that feature Oh promoting the government’s regulatory reform.

Images and posts with Oh have also been removed from the South Korean government’s YouTube channel and the official website of the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

For his role as a hapless yet cunning contestant in a survival game in hit series Squid Game, Oh won best supporting actor in the television category at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the first South Korean actor to win at the awards. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK