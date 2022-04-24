Star Awards 2022 host Chen Hanwei clinches Best Actor award

Chen Hanwei received the Best Actor award at the Star Awards on April 24, 2022.

Singapore-based actor Chen Hanwei has received the Best Actor accolade at the Star Awards many times. On Sunday (April 24), the 52-year-old thought it would be his first experience as a solo anchor host for the annual awards ceremony instead.

Little did he know that he would also get another Best Actor trophy, his seventh, for his performance in the drama Recipe Of Life.

In his acceptance speech, he said: "Truthfully, I really want the younger generation (of stars) to win this award... I have maintained my standard, but their performances have surpassed their own standards. They should be standing on this stage, enjoying this honour."

Huang Biren, his co-star in Recipe Of Life won Best Actress, which was among 18 awards presented on Sunday. The 27th edition of the event honouring and celebrating the best of local content and talents was held at The Theatre at Mediacorp with the theme "When the stars align, dreams come true".

For the first time, the ceremony also featured a special robot escort, which was deployed to deliver the trophies to award winners.

The performance categories were judged by a panel made up of industry veterans and established media practitioners.

Veteran actress Lin Meijiao won Best Supporting Actress for her work in the hit drama My Star Bride. In her acceptance speech, Lin said the drama was about love and added: "Love is something which cannot be missing between people. With love, the world is more beautiful."

Jeffrey Xu clinched Best Supporting Actor for his role in the action-packed drama The Takedown, his first performance award in his around 10 years in showbiz.

He said: "I wish the acceptance speech can be longer; after all, I am not a regular here... This is something which I have always been seeking."

Xiang Yun, who won the Evergreen Artiste Award, thanked her family - husband Edmund Chen, daughter Chen Yixin and Chen Yixiand added: "Although there are many years between us, but in the entertainment business, we are on the same path. We have to keep at it, not give up, and accept challenges."

In the popularity category, Rebecca Lim and Felicia Chin won their 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes trophy, and will receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste honours next year.

One of the show's emotional highs was when actor Brandon Wong, who entered the entertainment industry in 1995, made it to the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes.

Fighting back tears during his acceptance speech, the 50-year-old said: "Twenty-seven years, it has really not been easy. There aren't many 27 years in one's life... Now, I am worried that I have to wait another 27 years for the next award."

Among the night's presenters were Taiwanese singer Pets Tseng, Taiwanese actor Austin Lin and Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo also attended the show.

Winners

Best Actor: Chen Hanwei for Recipe Of Life

Best Actress: Huang Biren for Recipe Of Life

Best Supporting Actor: Jeffrey Xu for The Takedown

Best Supporting Actress: Lin Meijiao for My Star Bride

Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment): Quan Yifeng for Hear U Out Season 2

Evergreen Artiste Award: Xiang Yun

Young Talent Award: Goh Wee Ann for The Heartland Hero as Zhong Li

Best Drama Serial: My Star Bride

Best Entertainment Special Programme: Star Awards 2021 - Awards Ceremony

Best Infotainment Programme: Cooking For A Cause

Best Short-form Drama Serial: Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @Job Haunting

Best Entertainment Programme: The Inner Circle

Best Short-form Entertainment Programme: Storyteller Behind The Wheels

Best Theme Song: Revision from My Star Bride, sung by Jocie Guo

Best Radio Programme: The Breakfast Quartet on Love 972

All-Time Favourite Artiste: Zheng Geping and Dennis Chew

Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes: Carrie Wong, Chantalle Ng, Cynthia Koh, Felicia Chin, Hong Ling, Jesseca Liu, Paige Chua, Rebecca Lim, Ya Hui, Yvonne Lim

Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes: Ben Yeo, Brandon Wong, Desmond Tan, Guo Liang, Lee Teng, Marcus Chin, Pierre Png, Romeo Tan, Shaun Chen, Xu Bin