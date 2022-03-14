Taiwan actor Aaron Yan speaks out after on-set accident kills two crew members

Aaron Yan said that on any acting job, his priority was to take care of the crew rather than the cast.

TAIPEI - Taiwanese actor Aaron Yan has called for more attention to be paid to safety measures after two crew members died in an accident at a waterfall in Taiwan's Miaoli during the filming of a drama series.

The two crew members - cameraman Huang and sound engineer Wang - were filming the show, First Embrace, at the Valley Of The Gods waterfall last Friday (March 11) when Wang reportedly slipped and fell. In trying to help him, Huang ended up falling as well, according to Taiwan media reports.

The duo were rescued but died from their injuries at the hospital.

No emergency workers or medical staff had been on set during the fatal incident.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Yan, 36, one of the lead actors in First Embrace, said that on any acting job, his priority was to take care of the crew rather than the cast.

"I can honestly say that the production crew are often ignored in the Taiwan drama circle," he wrote, adding that this has resulted in regrettable incidents such as car accidents or overwork.

Yan added that until Domani, the production company behind First Embrace, could provide "a reasonable explanation" for the tragedy, he would implore the show's leading actors to to stop cooperating with the production team and insist on proper safety measures and reasonable working hours.

"Human life is equal and equally precious," he added.

In response, First Embrace released a statement saying that Domani would take full responsibility for the accident.