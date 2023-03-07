Taiwanese host Jacky Wu paid $155,000 for taking two photos with newly-weds in China
TAIPEI – Taiwanese variety host Jacky Wu has been in the industry for 40 years and taken on all kinds of jobs.
However, there was one gig which stood out.
The 60-year-old revealed the strange incident in a recent episode of variety show Super Followers (2016 to present).
Wu received a job offer for a wedding in Shenyang city in China several years ago.
He wanted to turn down the job as he had just completed a performance in Shanghai and wanted to return home to Taiwan to see his children.
However, his manager said he had already accepted the gig, which came with a fee of 800,000 yuan (S$155,000).
Wu said he reached the venue in Shenyang at about 7pm, with the wedding just starting.
“There was a big banquet in front and a table backstage, with only my manager and me eating there,” Wu said.
He recalled that there were also several A-list actors, singers and other artistes performing at the wedding, as he waited patiently for his turn till 8.40pm.
The newly-weds then approached Wu, with the groom telling him: "Brother Jacky, I proposed to my wife by singing your song Do You Remember Me Only On A Night Like This.”
The song was from Wu’s debut album of the same name in 1987.
The singer then realised the groom was the son of a steel tycoon from north-eastern China. The newly-weds took two photos with Wu before moving on to the other tables.
Though he had prepared a performance, Wu did not take the stage. Nevertheless, he was treated to a stay at the presidential suite of a high-end hotel that night, and also received the fee.
“800,000 yuan for two photos,” Wu exclaimed on the show.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now