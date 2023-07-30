Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer is a testament to the resilience of K-pop and beyond

Elaborate sets. Swanky costumes. Catchy tunes. Flashy choreography. Spectacular music videos. Glitz and glamour are synonymous with K-pop, an industry known for sparing no expense when it comes to producing the best and most successful bands.

Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer, however, keeps it real by taking fans beyond the shine and sophistication. The Disney+ documentary follows South Korean boy band Tomorrow x Together (TXT) as they embark on their first world tour in Seoul and the United States – a journey filled with blood, sweat and tears. Literally.

This tour holds immense significance for members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, as it comes after a long-awaited three-year gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TXT promises that they “held nothing back” in the making of Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer and this quickly becomes evident. The five-member ensemble does not shy away from sharing their fears, struggles, candid thoughts and vulnerable moments in the documentary, which also features dazzling stage performances. Meanwhile, getting insight into what goes on behind the scenes of being a K-pop idol proves to be a different kind of illuminating.

Gruelling training schedules, a daunting set list of 24 songs that leaves little time for breaks, broken blisters, and pushing their limits are just some of the challenges that TXT has had to overcome. The band also opens up about when Beomgyu had to leave a Rolling Stone interview midway due to health issues and how Hueningkai suffered a nosebleed on stage during a Los Angeles concert.

“We’re like cicadas,” Beomgyu quips in the documentary. “We practice for six to seven months, then it’s two weeks before performing.”

Nevertheless, it is through these hiccups that TXT’s professionalism, dedication to their craft and solidarity as a team shine brighter than ever.

But Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer doesn’t just showcase TXT’s fortitude. It’s also a testament to our collective strength and resilience as a society, constantly evolving and adapting in response to crises and adversity.

Lives were forever changed when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in end-2019. People stayed home. Zoom became the norm.. Concerts went online (“a little gloomy” and “slightly awkward”, as Hueningkai puts it). Yet, audiences continued to show their support, even if it was through a screen. We braved through the worst of it all and we rebuilt. So when in-person concerts made a comeback, TXT’s followers unsurprisingly turned up in droves. It’s only fitting that the band’s fandom is officially known as MOA, which stands for Moments of Alwaysness.

Still, the opportunity to perform on stage and meet fans in real life is not something that TXT takes for granted. After all, it’s a different kind of energy.

Hueningkai says: “I think every singer needs to have a concert. I really think you can’t be a singer without holding a concert. You hear all those people cheering for you. And that’s when you really feel like a singer.”