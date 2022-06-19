 Two actors in Netflix series The Chosen One killed in road accident in Mexico, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Two actors in Netflix series The Chosen One killed in road accident in Mexico

Two actors in Netflix series The Chosen One killed in road accident in Mexico
Raymundo Garduno Cruz (left) and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were killed when a van carrying several members of the series' cast and crew reportedly crashed.PHOTOS: RAYGARDUNO12/INSTAGRAM, JORGEGC78/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Jun 19, 2022 05:01 pm

Two actors from an upcoming Netflix series The Chosen One have died after a road accident last Thursday (June 16) near the show's filming location in the city of Santa Rosalia, Mexico.

Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were killed when a van carrying several members of the series' cast and crew reportedly crashed and flipped, according to a report from entertainment portal Deadline.

It also quoted officials as saying six other crew members were injured in the crash in the desert, although it later updated the number to four.

They were reportedly in stable condition, although further details were not available.

Redrum, the film company running the production, has halted filming on the series about a 12-year-old boy who learns he's the returned Jesus Christ after surviving a freak accident.

It is based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, which was first published as Chosen in 2004.

Neymar celebrates on the shoulders of Paulinho after scoring their opener.
Football

Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to enter last 8

Related Stories

Mexico's hero Lozano: Strike against Germany is my best goal

World champions Germany stunned by Mexico

Loew: Germany hope to achieve 'most difficult feat'

Filming on the show began in April this year, althoughnews of the production was announced in 2018.

More On This Topic
Taiwan actor Aaron Yan speaks out after on-set accident kills two crew members
Thai actor Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote dies suddenly in sleep at 25

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

mexicotelevisionactorsACCIDENTS