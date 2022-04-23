Two HK actors apologise over Filipina role in TV serial Barrack O'Karma 1968

King Lam (left) and Franchesca Wong played a widower and a Filipina domestic worker respectively in arrack O'Karma 1968.

HONG KONG - Two actors involved in a Hong Kong television serial which featured a Filipina character played by an actress who darkened her skin have apologised over the move.

The decision by broadcaster TVB to cast a local actress to play the role by darkening her has sparked criticism, particularly among Hong Kong's Filipino population.

Canadian-Hong Kong actress Franchesca Wong, who played the Filipina domestic worker Louisa in the fourth chapter Jei Jei of the mystery fantasy drama Barrack O'Karma 1968, broke her silence on social media on Wednesday (April 20) after it was aired.

The 32-year-old wrote in English: "I have taken some time over the past few days to process my emotions, reflect, speak to members of the community and listen to the many voices that have reached out to me."

She said she was truly sorry for the offence and hurt she had inadvertently caused.

"I genuinely have no intention to disrespect or racially discriminate (against) any ethnic group," she wrote.

She said she learnt through this incident that playing a role well in a drama is only part of the job.

"Open sharing, if handled well, can surely only be good in raising awareness of issues that need to be discussed.

Hong Kong actor King Lam, who played a widower in the show, had last week uploaded a video of Wong applying dark make-up to her legs and using a Filipino accent.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old actor apologised for uploading the video without careful consideration, but said it was not meant to disrespect any ethnic groups.

"After a period of reflection, I understand that the impact can be very damaging," he wrote in Chinese.

"As a public figure, I have to be cautious in every move, filter and review my words and actions to ensure that they comply with equality and ethics."

A poster of the Jei Jei chapter of the TV series Barrack O'Karma 1968. PHOTO: LAMKINGCHING/INSTAGRAM

In a statement last week, TVB said: "It was never our intention to show disrespect or to discriminate against any nationality in any of our programmes."

It added: "We would like to express our concern to anyone who might be affected in this matter."

TVB general manager Eric Tsang told the Hong Kong media last weekend that there was no intended racial discrimination. He added that it was due to the plot which involved Louisa becoming another character later in the drama.