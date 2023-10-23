Veteran actresses Pan Lingling, Aileen Tan, Chen Xiuhuan dance to Blackpink’s Boombayah

Mediacorp actresses (from left) Aileen Tan, Chen Xiuhuan and Pan Lingling performed to Blackpink's Boombayah at the President's Star Charity 2023.

Their moves may not land them a K-pop gig, but their determination won hearts.

Veteran actresses Aileen Tan, Chen Xiuhuan and Pan Lingling attempted an energetic performance where they danced to K-pop titan Blackpink’s hit song, Boombayah, at the President’s Star Charity show on Sunday.

They were joined by home-grown actresses Dhivyah Raveen and Endang Rahayu, as well as Mediacorp’s young talent Tay Ying, Denise Camillia Tan, Hazelle Teo and Kayly Loh. The nine of them popped and locked to rally the public to donate funds in aid of vulnerable groups in Singapore.

Pan, 53, wrote on Instagram before the show: “We may not have the K-pop moves down yet, but our determination is unwavering.

“We’re taking the stage for a good cause and we promise to give it our all. Join us in making a difference by supporting needy families for a brighter tomorrow.”

Tan, 57, and Chen, 58, took to Instagram to encourage their followers to donate too.

The show also featured performances from Indonesia-born artiste Anggun and Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah.

Mediacorp artistes (front row, from left) Endang Rahayu, Denise Camillia Tan, Kayly Loh, Dhivyah Raveen, (back row, from left) Hazelle Teo, Aileen Tan, Pan Lingling, Chen Xiuhuan and Tay Ying. PHOTO: CHENXIUHUAN/INSTAGRAM President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Ittogi appeared to read the poem Never Let Go alongside local poet Stephanie Fam, who has cerebral palsy.

The two-hour live show raised more than $11.7 million. Donations can be made at str.sg/iG5N till Nov 5.