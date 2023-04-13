'When I left my parents' house, I cried': Local actor opens up on living alone

Thinking of moving out of your parents’ home? Prepare for high cost and bouts of loneliness, says local actor Leon Lee.

Lee opened up on the struggles that came with moving out of his parents' home in a Tik Tok video recently.

"I thought 'why not share with you guys some things I wish I knew before actually doing this?'," said Lee, who has been living with his girlfriend for about a year.

"It's going to be very expensive," he said.

Those looking to rent a place must be aware of this, with 3-room flats being rented out for around $4,000 a month currently. This is on top of utility bills, groceries and household necessities.

Then there’s the loneliness.

"There's nobody around you to make sure that you get things done, or for you to talk to," he said, adding that living on your own prepares you for adulthood like nothing else can.

You realise it when you begin to file your own taxes and cook for yourself, he added.

"I remember the first day I left my parents' house, I cried," the actor said, adding that he realised just how sheltered he was.

In the comments section, netizens appreciated his honesty and advice. Fittingly, some even reminded him to check in on his parents now that he’s not living with them.

Can't forget your folks, bud.