When 'stroll' becomes a 'straw' in Jeffrey Xu and Annette Lee' language face-off

If you've been following Felicia Chin on Instagram, you've likely seen her husband-actor Jeffrey Xu in his quest to master the English language.

After eight captivating clips, it was time to put his newfound skills to the test in a light-hearted face-off with local actress and influencer Annette Lee.

The challenge: Who can translate random English and Chinese words faster?

With Lee being more fluent in English than Mandarin, it seemed like a fair match.

A nervous Xu starts off with: “My beautiful wife, Felicia, is gonna test us on Chinese words and English words today. [She’ll see] who can translate [them] faster.”

But he had absolutely nothing to worry about.

Despite Lee's early lead, translating 'sense of mystery' from Mandarin to English, Xu catches up quickly.

He impresses everyone by translating 'discount' and 'kangaroo' back-to-back.

Even more adorable is his translation of 'sunflower' — with a perfect explanation for the ease.

Xu says: "It’s because Felicia likes sunflowers.”

But the highlight of the moment is when the actor mistakes 'stroll' for 'straw' and confidently translates it to Mandarin.

He realises his mistake when Lee and Chin burst into laughter.

Will we see a sequel to this entertaining battle of words? We certainly hope so!