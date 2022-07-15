Wi Ha-joon's S'pore fans share their encounters with him

On social media, a number of fans from Singapore have shared about running into South Korean actor Wi Ha-joon.

South Korean actor Wi Ha-joon, who arrived in Singapore on June 29 to film a K-drama adaptation of Little Women, has been winning hearts in fan encounters outside of filming.

On social media, a number of fans from Singapore have shared about running into the Squid Game (2021) star, who was praised for being nice and obliging with photo requests.

On TikTok, user @skcjxxx shared last week that she and her colleague "almost fainted" when they recognised Wi at Clarke Quay on a Thursday night, even though he was wearing a baseball cap and mask.

They took photos with him and said the encounter was "unbelievable".

Another fan, @miadinh94, shared on a short TikTok clip of her young son taking wefies with Wi and wrote: "Finally, my son can meet his idol."

On Twitter, @alcoholicdreams posted on Monday (July 11), writing: "After many minutes of contemplating and denying, we have come to the conclusion that the handsome guy in the restaurant is Wi Ha-joon. He is soooo nice."

She posted a photo of presumably herself with him, both flashing the peace sign, as well as one of him at the restaurant, and added: "We waited for him to finish his meal even though we were sitting beside him."

It’s #WiHaJoon !!! After many minutes of contemplating and denying, we have come into conclusion that the handsome guy in the restaurant is 하준 오빠! He is soooo nice ❤️🥰😍 Yesterday night was insane! P/S: we waited for him to finish his meal even though we are sitting beside🙇🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GkRvEgwbSJ — 애비애비 (@alcoholicdreams) July 11, 2022

Wi, 30, who found global fame from the megahit Squid Game, also made time outside of filming to visit Universal Studios Singapore on Sentosa.

He posted a series of photos from his visit on his Instagram account on Wednesday (July 13) and wrote in Korean: "I was happy."