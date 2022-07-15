 Wi Ha-joon's S'pore fans share their encounters with him, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Wi Ha-joon's S'pore fans share their encounters with him

On social media, a number of fans from Singapore have shared about running into South Korean actor Wi Ha-joon.PHOTOS: MIADINH94/TIKTOK, ALCOHOLICDREAMS/TWITTER
Suzanne Sng
Jul 15, 2022 09:51 am

South Korean actor Wi Ha-joon, who arrived in Singapore on June 29 to film a K-drama adaptation of Little Women, has been winning hearts in fan encounters outside of filming.

On social media, a number of fans from Singapore have shared about running into the Squid Game (2021) star, who was praised for being nice and obliging with photo requests.

On TikTok, user @skcjxxx shared last week that she and her colleague "almost fainted" when they recognised Wi at Clarke Quay on a Thursday night, even though he was wearing a baseball cap and mask.

They took photos with him and said the encounter was "unbelievable".

@skcjxxx

unbelievable.. almost fainted #wihajoon #sgtiktok

♬ original sound - frankiesaudios

Another fan, @miadinh94, shared on a short TikTok clip of her young son taking wefies with Wi and wrote: "Finally, my son can meet his idol."

@miadinh94

#wihajoon #squidgame finally my son can meet his idol🥹 #singapore

♬ Maybe it's too late - We Ha Jun

On Twitter, @alcoholicdreams posted on Monday (July 11), writing: "After many minutes of contemplating and denying, we have come to the conclusion that the handsome guy in the restaurant is Wi Ha-joon. He is soooo nice."

She posted a photo of presumably herself with him, both flashing the peace sign, as well as one of him at the restaurant, and added: "We waited for him to finish his meal even though we were sitting beside him."

Wi, 30, who found global fame from the megahit Squid Game, also made time outside of filming to visit Universal Studios Singapore on Sentosa.

He posted a series of photos from his visit on his Instagram account on Wednesday (July 13) and wrote in Korean: "I was happy."

