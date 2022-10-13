Will Tony Leung Chiu Wai be in Squid Game 2?

Actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai (right) met up with director Hwang Dong-hyuk (left), sparking rumours that Leung would appear in Squid Game 2.

BUSAN - Hong Kong movie star Tony Leung Chiu Wai has Squid Game fans all excited after meeting Squid Game’s South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Leung, 60, is in Busan for the Busan International Film Festival, which closes on Friday, and has been making appearances on the red carpet and at events after receiving the film festival’s Asian Filmmaker Of The Year award.

He has also been meeting a number of South Korean stars, including his favourite actor Song Kang-ho, and Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.

His actress-wife Carina Lau, 56, has been sharing photos of their trip on Instagram, with the ones of him together with Hwang attracting great interest from both fans of Leung and the megahit Netflix series, which has been confirmed for a second season.

Over the weekend, she posted a series of black and white photos of them having a meal together, with the caption: “Ready for Squid Game?”

She later uploaded another series of group photos and wrote: “Let’s play Squid Game.”

At a press conference last week, Leung floated the idea of returning to his television roots after 33 years.

“If there are roles for which I can overcome the language barrier, I would like to star in a Korean drama,” he said.

In a report by entertainment portal Variety earlier in October, Hwang, 51, had teased another big name for the series, which will begin shooting its second season in 2022 and air in 2024.

“There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2,” he said, adding that Season 3 is a possibility. “Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chance allows, we can ask him to join the games.”