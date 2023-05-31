‘You are his grandma?’: Denise Camillia Tan shares hilarious moment on variety show

Denise Camillia Tan and Dasmond Koh co-hosted The Sheng Siong Show on May 27, 2023.

Actress Denise Camillia Tan has shared a hilarious moment involving herself on social media.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old co-hosted the long-running variety game show The Sheng Siong Show with long-time host Dasmond Koh.

During the lucky draw segment, the duo picked a winner named Nicholas and called the phone number on the entry form.

A woman answered the phone and Tan – who could not make out what she said – asked: “You are his nainai (Chinese for grandma)?”

Suppressing his laughter, Koh corrected her and said: “No, she said, ‘Who’s on the line?’”

Tan was seen laughing in embarrassment, with the live audience chortling along.

She later shared the 21-second video on her TikTok account, writing: “Epic moment from last Sat.” She also replied to some comments from netizens, thanking them for their encouragement and saying she was glad the video made their day.

The video has been viewed more than 700,000 times as at Wednesday afternoon.

In April, the Malaysian actress won her first Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award at the Star Awards.

She also starred in the just-concluded TV drama Family Ties with actors Shane Pow and Jeffrey Xu. The trio played three siblings who are unrelated by blood.