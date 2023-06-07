Zoe Tay, Fann Wong head overseas for June school holidays

Christopher Lee and Fann Wong went to Maldives while Zoe Tay chose to holiday in Bintan.

The mid-year school holidays started on May 27 and many families have headed overseas on vacation, including a few local celebrities.

Actors Fann Wong, 52, and Christopher Lee, 51, made their way to the Maldives with their eight-year-old son Zed.

On Monday, Fann shared a video of the family taking a sea plane to the South Asian island, where Zedd was greeted by locals with a bracelet.

The actress also took followers on a tour of their Maldives villa, which has its own pool in the back courtyard.

Another series of photographs showed the trio frolicking by the island’s clear blue waters. “Crafting sweet memories for our little sea-lover Zed,” wrote Fann in the caption.

Veteran actress Zoe Tay, 55, also made her way to a waterside getaway, choosing the Banyan Tree Resort on the nearby Indonesian island of Bintan.

On Monday, she wrote on Instagram that the holiday gave her sons an opportunity to participate in the “rescue activity” of helping newly hatched turtles make their way to the ocean.

“The chance of survival of these little turtles in the deep sea is quite low, but we sincerely pray that they can bravely survive,” said the caption for her post, which included video footage of the baby turtles crawling towards the water.

Tay also showed off snaps of herself and her three sons – aged 11, 15 and 17 – enjoying the sunrise on the beach.

Meanwhile, artiste Jamie Teo shared a clip of herself on an unidentified beach. She asked her followers: “Any guesses where in Thailand I’m at?”

Netizens quickly surmised that she was in the beach town of Hua Hin, known for being a family-friendly travel destination.

Teo, 46, kept mum on whether her teenage daughter, Renee Ong, would be her travel companion for the holiday.

But 13-year-old Renee’s father Daniel Ong – who was married to Teo from 2008 to 2016 – alluded to the mother-daughter holiday on his own account. He wrote, “Safe trip my love”, below a wefie of himself and his daughter.